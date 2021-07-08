Long, invisible white hair has fallen onto the Croisette

cans | Long invisible from red carpets and feared by actresses, white hair has been making a big splash in Croisette as model Andie Macdowell and actress and director Jodie Foster revealed their natural hair.

American actress and L’Oréal muse Andie Macdowell (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”) proudly showed off her curly gray hair on her first climb up the steps of the festival.

The 63-year-old actress, who was once distinguished by her jet-black hair, decided to make way for nature. The impact of the confinement is that she was captured on The Drew Barrymore Show (talk show by the actress of the same name) last February.

That same evening, American actress and director Jodie Foster debuted with her scattered roots. In an interview with Télérama at the beginning of July, the 58-year-old, two-Oscar-winning actress said she was “excited to absorb her 60s” and “has no problem with age.”

Pat Denton / IF Jodie Foster.

Climb was commented and remarked on social networks. “I don’t know about you, but I am so glad to see actresses who look their age, have wrinkles and white hair on the red carpet. I don’t like all outfits but in the end! #It was 2021,” Anonymous tweeted. A message has been liked nearly 3,000 times.