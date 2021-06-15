Public Health will allow an additional 1,000 spectators at the Bell . Center

The Montreal Canadiens will be able to welcome 1,000 more fans to the Peel Center under a public health decision made on Tuesday afternoon.

Habs – like other shows and sporting events held in the county – will be able to sell a total of 3,500 tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 of the semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thursday news about festivals and events:

➡️ 3500 people max (indoor or outdoor)

➡️ 14 sections with a maximum of 250 people. All The epidemiological situation allows this. This is good news for the cultural community and for fans of CH. https://t.co/3zLu8tN28Z – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) June 15, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Social Services stressed the evolution of the epidemiological situation to explain its decision. This new measure will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The first game of the series between CH and the Knights should take place in Quebec City on Friday evening.

Several speakers, both from the political world and the sports world, had publicly asked the National Director of Public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, to review the maximum number of spectators admitted to the Bell Center, when Nevada opponents could benefit. From backing the yard is filled to the hilt.

Thus, Prime Minister Francois Legault, like Canadian Director-General Marc Bergevin, requested more rest in the last hours.