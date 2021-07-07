Magog: IceWorks Animation Nominated for Gemini Award – MEMPHRMAGOG – News – Estrieplus.com

Produced in Magog by IceWorks Animation Inc. TV series, Amos, the mask hunter Turns heads. Furthermore, it was nominated in the category “Best Animated Program or Series” for 36e Edition of the Gemini Awards.

This children’s series tells the adventures of the mask-wearer Amos Daragon, based on the novels by writer Brian Perrault. It was broadcast on Radio Canada and TFO, a French language television channel in Ontario, in early 2021.

“This is a great achievement for IceWorks Animation. After three years of hard work, we are delighted to be recognized by our peers,” rejoices Sylvain Viau, series producer and founder of IceWorks Animation.

“In total, the chain has mobilized nearly 100 employees and freelancers since its production began. That’s a lot of employees involved! He adds.

This appointment was also well received by the general manager of Magog Technopole, of which the television production company is a part.

“This is an achievement that IceWorks Animation can be proud of, because this project combines culture and technology. We are delighted to welcome the company into our ecosystem, and to support them throughout the construction process,” explains François Leduc.

While receiving such an award gives production companies greater recognition, IceWorks Animation still hopes to establish itself within a few years as the Canadian benchmark in the production and distribution of internationally successful feature films. To do this, the company aims to entertain the family and the general public. The Gemini Awards winners for this 36th edition will be announced on September 17th.

About the series Amos, the mask hunterThe IceWorks Animation team would like to renew it for a second season. Furthermore, Radio Canada has already confirmed its support as the producer finishes preparing its funding with the Quebec government.