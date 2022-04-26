Mahrez head of Milan gondola?

While he still holds very serious chances of being crowned champions for Italy, AC Milan should also be bought by an investment fund from Bahrain. The new owners will have a very specific goal to launch their business.

In Milan, the bleak last decade now seems just a distant memory. Les septuples vainqueurs de la Ligue des Champions, en proie à une crise financière et dépassés par la Juventus ou l’Inter Milan sur le plan sportif, se relancent peu à peu grâce au travail, notamment, de Paolo Maldini, le degende club Technical Director.

The formation of Ismail Bennacer, the first in the Italian league (by two points ahead of Inter, who were behind in play) 4 days from the end, is almost certain to play in the Champions League for this season. It will also be necessary to count on a very ambitious new owner as the Lombards, for €1 billion, must be purchased by Bahrain Investcorp.

Thus, according to our colleagues from foot mercatoRiyad Mahrez, Greens captain and Manchester City’s top scorer, could be the subject of a show aiming to make him the new head of Milan’s gondola. If the transfer fee for the 31-year-old, at the end of his contract in June 2023, is not an issue, Investcorp will have to bypass the competition in this file, which will consist of FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

