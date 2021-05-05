The Just for Laughs Festival returns in July

39e An edition of Just for Laughs will take place on July 15th. In addition to indoor and internet performances, the festival will offer outdoor activities within the boundaries of the Quartier des Glasses de Montréal.

Wednesday’s announcement remains cautious given the fluctuating health situation, but just for laughs it will actually take place in the summer. Having settled in the fall of last year, the Great Laughter Forum has resumed its summer cottage.

While the possibility of holding large gatherings is not yet certain, the festival will be presented in a mixed format, internally and externally, but also online. About 100 comic artists are expected to participate in this event, whose names will be announced soon. “Juste pour rire hasn’t given up efforts to get ahead despite the pandemic,” says Patrick Rozon, vice president of French content at Just for Funnys. By virtue of circumstances, we will be the first festival to be held at Place des Festivals. ”

The popular Carte Blanche Evenings Festival will return in a redesigned format, on the inside, in front of the audience. After being able to try their digital component better than ever last year, Just for Laughs will be offering the digital component completely free of charge.

We will not yet be able to enjoy the outdoor performances, but the facilities will be set up in the center of the Quartier des glasses. Just to laugh it still “awaits” the final approval from Public Health for the exterior, but Patrick Rozon confirms: “I can confirm that the outside will happen. What we’ll have to see is how the planned events will unfold.” We’re taking back Place des Festivals, but in a different way. . What we present is possible in every way, says Mr. Rozon. We have scenarios for the same width, which can be adapted to the red zone, the orange zone, and the green zone, perfectly! ”

The English speaking event, Just For Laughs, will be held simultaneously, from July 16-31, in a mixed format. A Just For Laughs award show will be presented there for the first time in a simulcast on the web. Just for Laughs has partnered again with Laugh Out Loud, the company of comedian Kevin Hart, to host performances by Do And television recordings.

The Just for Laughs Festival program will be announced in the coming weeks. It just promises to laugh at giving great standing to local talent as well as to the next generation.