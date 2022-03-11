Making science accessible to the general public is the mission that AssEmCa has set itself

In 2022, the association plans to hold an exhibition at the Hospice Saint-Andre, a theater project at the Ateliers des Savoirs, and award the 2022 prize to Isis Mesfin for her research. “We propose to organize prehistoric cafés/science cafés at Tim’Marine in Cubzac-les-Ponts and the first will take place on May 22 at 2:30 pm in the ancient prehistoric of the Gironde, with Michel Lenoir, lecturer.”

festival about birds

Les Rencontres 2022 begins, with a conference by Véronique Laroulandie on the relationship between prehistoric societies and birds, a festival of artistic and scientific encounters on birds. “The purpose of this project is initially to promote moments of life and sharing between the general public, artists and the international scientific community, it allows knowing, listening, observing, exchanging and doing together an open album of testimonies about our birds.”

For the second time, the association is launching a call for knowledge or bird protection projects with groups of young people, with the support of all volunteer volunteers and an invitation to “Bird Correspondence” with Clementine Pace. “This second phase is scheduled for September-October this year and will be based on the intersections between arts and sciences on the theme of birds, with exhibitions, workshops, debates and performances. Our project has been accredited by the New Aquitaine Committee on Scientific, Technical and Industrial Culture. AssEmCa is therefore striving to achieve Its goal is to bring scholars closer to the public with affordable projects, young and old, and it works, as its activities attract more and more visitors of all ages.