Many Quebecers enter the Canadian system

Many Quebecers will register their entry to the Order of Canada. Comedian Mark Labrich and Olympic sprinter Bruni Soren are among those chosen as members by Governor-General Marie Simon.

On Wednesday, it revealed the names of 135 people who will join the honorary club, which already has more than 7,500 facilities since its inception in 1967.

The highest honors go to Murray Sinclair and Jan Martel, designated Fellows of the Order of Canada.

Born in Spain to parents of French-Canadian descent, writer Jan Martel won several prestigious awards in the early 2000s for his third novel, L’Histoire de Pi, for which the novel won him the Governor General’s Award.

Anishinaabe attorney Murray Sinclair was honored for his expertise in Indigenous law and for his work in reconciliation efforts with the First Nations.

Among the officers will be Louise Trotier, who worked for the recognition of the country’s industrial heritage, and Neil Besundath, a writer and scholar whose work in multiculturalism has been a landmark among the officers.

Apart from Marc Labrich and Bruni Soren, other people from Quebec were selected as members of the organization, including Yves Lambert, musician and co-founder of Bottine souriante; Pierre Legendre, scientist; Jean Hoody, Chief Financial Officer; Francine Bois, general manager of the book fair from 1990 to 2018.

Honorees will be invited to a gala in 2022.

The Order of Canada is designed to honor Canadians from all walks of life “whose services change our society, whose innovations spark our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our societies.”