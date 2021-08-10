Martin Francoeur inaugurated in the Canadian Liberal Party

In the presence of two Liberal ministers, François-Philippe Champagne and Stephen Gilbeau, Martin Francoeur’s nomination was formalized on Monday evening. He had already been confirmed by the Liberal Party as a candidate for the upcoming elections in Trois-Rivieres.

And if some do not see the right eye, the call for elections soon due to the health situation, the liberal candidate mentions that the provinces have held elections in recent months. I dare hope that we have learned from experiences that have been transmitted elsewhere , defends Martin Francoeur in an interview about En Direct.

He repeats in passing that he does not know when the next elections will be. The candidate says he wants to get voters out of the opposition. I’m going here to first show the voters in Trois-Rivieres the importance of having a strong voice within government. , He says.

Hot fight in Trois-Rivieres

The presence of two prominent figures from the Liberal Party at the event appears to be an indication that the party is betting on the candidate to fill the seat in the Quebecoa bloc.

I find that for the residents of Trois-Rivieres, it is time to be at the decision-making table. We have been trying for years to return Trois-Rivieres, the regional capital, to the heart of decisions François-Philippe Champagne said.

Voting in the 2019 elections was also tight among the same three parties. Photo: Radio Canada

The Liberal Party has not succeeded in electing a Trois-Rivières member since 1984. The Quebec 125 website, which collects data from various polling companies, puts the Liberal candidate almost face-to-face with those from the Quebec bloc and from the Conservative Party.