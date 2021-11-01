Science Festival 2021: A Simple History – The Way | echo

In the 2021 edition of the Fête de la Science in Grenoble, the students of the MA in Communication and Scientific and Technical Culture invite you to discover the events that have been proposed. Here you will follow Léo Bonnet, Léa Montoro, Matthieu Demange and Célia Grandadam on their journey on the theme “A little history…”. History of Science, Discovery, La Casemate, UGA, … The program presented many possibilities. (Re)discover them from the point of view of our heroes through their experience and their role in this project!

Leah Montoro, master’s student.

A little history? So why not go back to this science festival’s topic story with our Twitter thread.

Eureka, or the little bulb that lights up on our heads when we solve a thorny problem, that was the story I wanted to tell through the Twitter thread.

the offer Galilee life By Claudia Stavisky:

It was interesting to discover a piece of the history of science in this way. Galileo’s discovery resonates like the echo of the agony of the day confronting this world we no longer perceive. Writing an article for the first time a few years ago wasn’t easy. We connect, correct, erase and start over. But it is an experience I wanted to share and recommend.

Detour then into the alleys of La Casemate:

I took advantage of the visit with Célia to bring to life and discover the creations featured in the FabLab of La Casemate. Twitter thread that will serve as an introduction to Célia’s articles.

Celia Grandadam, MSc student.

La Casemate is a place steeped in history, in addition to being the first CCSTI in France. So of course we went there. In the face of so many projects on display in the showroom and by discovering La Casemate’s timeline, telling their story through time seemed fitting to us.

I always had my camera handy, I wanted these articles to be very photogenic, like a photo report! For reasons of readability, I chose to produce a series of three essays on echo science (past, present, and future).

We had the opportunity to put all our questions to the actors of La Casemate as well as to the project leaders!

Matthew

Matthi eu Demange, 1 master’s student.

The Musée de l’Ancien Évêché is organizing an ephemeral exhibition on the history of the University of Grenoble Alpes until March 6, 2022. So obviously, the team had to talk about it.

We wanted to do an interview and I volunteered to do so. So we first visited the gallery which I recommend. And because it’s so easy to immerse yourself in, the interview framework is built naturally. Of course, some additional research has been done.

We just had to find someone to meet, but luck was on our side …

We aimed squarely at directing the exhibition, but thanks to the Casemate Network, we were able to make an appointment with Museum Director Sylvie Vincent!

We then chose to do a photo interview in order to take full advantage of the décor that the museum offers and thus immerse the viewer.

I had suggested that we be photographed in the church, with its white walls and splendid gilding.

In the end, the interview went well with a satisfactory outcome, especially thanks to Leo and his editing.

Leo Bonet, Master’s Student 1.

As Mathieu said, the Musée de l’Ancien Évêché is an essential exhibition space in the heart of Grenoble. What better way to highlight this place than to feature it on video, especially by highlighting its director, Sylvie Vincent.

Among the production formats that were presented to us, there was the corresponding format. Being very interested in the audiovisual world, I offered to put my skills to the benefit of the team to carry out this project.

We made this video twice: the first visit allowed us to locate places and take as many photos as possible; The second is to record the exchange between Sylvie Vincent and Matthew.

Editing was a lot of work for me, as I had to cut a lot of parts of the video so they wouldn’t be too long. However, all of Sylvie Vincent’s words were very relevant and could be found in the final version. Unfortunately, choices had to be made that were sometimes complicated.

The entire track of “Un peu d’Histoire…” will be found Here.