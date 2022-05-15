2001 version leaked online, 37 million video

Duke Nukem Forever was released on June 10, 2011 on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, and it was a small disappointment at the time. Sure, there were components that made the licensing a success, but technically and on the gameplay side, everything looked really out of date. If the game looks like it’s rotting at the bottom of the 2K Games catalog, the game has been talked about ever since a YouTube user posted a 37-minute long video which is nothing but a prototype version of the game dated 2001. This thus means that at the time, It wasn’t 2K Games nor Gearbox Software who were developing the game, but 3D Realms studio, the original creators of the series. But the production faced several setbacks, forcing the team to restart development several times. More than 20 years later, this prototype that will not make anyone imagine, because at that time, 3D graphics were still very geometric and blurred in texture.

Ce leak a au moins eu le mérite de libérer certaines paroles, notamment celle de Scott Miller, fondateur de 3D Realms, qui a profité de la situation expliquer qu’il ya carrément eu sabotage en interne, ce qui a empêché leur jeu de exit . An opportunity for George Broussard, his partner at the time, to swing his truth on Twitter by explaining that Scott Miller is an incompetent narcissist and that he caused the lawsuit between 3D Realms and Gearbox causing them to lose their Duke Nukem license. An unexpected settlement of accounts proves that the bitterness is still there and the chaos is still there, even more than 20 years after the incident.