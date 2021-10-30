Quebec allocates $6.8 million for greenhouse vegetables in Belchas

Quebec – In order to increase food self-sufficiency in Quebec, the Legault government is investing in greenhouse vegetables.

On a tour of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region on Friday, Prime Minister François Legault announced an investment of $6.8 million for Océan Vert, to produce lettuce in a greenhouse in Saint-Pacôme.

The state’s financial support is part of a larger $19 million project to create two vertical farms.

“We have to produce a greater range of foods in Quebec, so that we can eat Quebec all year round. This is what we are ensuring by investing in this project, which will help increase food self-sufficiency,” said Mr. Legault, while making his announcement.

Financial support includes a $4.7 million loan from the Ministry of Economy, a $600,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture, as well as a $1.5 million loan guarantee from La Financière agricole of Quebec.

Courchesne Larose, the major shareholder of Océan Vert, is a leading Canadian company in the wholesale fruit and vegetable sector. It has more than 400 employees at its facilities located in Montreal.

Located in Saint-Pacôme, Inno-3B is a shareholder of Océan Vert, and designs and manufactures vertical farming equipment.