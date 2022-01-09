Michael Kingsbury, King of Tremblant

After trailing in the qualifiers and in the first final, Quebec suddenly outperformed their rivals at the end of the day to claim a second win in a matter of days.

Bronze medalist the day before, Japan’s Ikuma Horishima took the lead temporarily before his final descent. However, he just saw the Deux-Montagnes athlete put in his best performance of the day, punctuated by a double twist and 85.59 points.

For the reigning world champion, it was necessary to plunge into his arsenal if he wanted to overthrow Horishima.

It was a good way to pressure him and make him blunder. At the same time, I knew that if I understood it correctly (double convolution), it would raise my score. I’m so glad I made this decision! I thought about it when I climbed into the chairs and thought it was the right time.

Kingsbury wanted to put his opponent in the wire and leave him a little wiggle room. The strategy paid off and the Japanese, who were more hesitant, looked frustrated when he crossed the finish line. He landed poorly on his second jump, earning 78.78 points and slipping back to third.

I don’t know if he felt it (the pressure), I imagine he did because I’ve often been in this situation and know what’s starting to end and feel the mass that can be formed inside.

The 29-year-old won his fourth straight at Tremblant and reached an impressive plateau of 70 World Cup victories. Swede Walter Walberg finished second on the podium again with 82.66 points.

« I’m at the top of the course, the consistency is there, the confidence is there, and when I feel like that, it’s hard for me to win. It’s a beautiful 70e The homeland is a well deserved victory. » – Quote from Michael Kingsbury

Thus, Kingsbury regains the yellow jersey of the leader in the general classification of the World Cup. He was the only Canadian actor in a Super Final.

Do not wait for the Dufour-Lapointe sisters for the next step

Among the women, France’s Beren Lafont won the final round with a score of 82.55.

Australian Jakara Anthony (79.02) and Japan’s Anri Kawamura (78.78) took the podium.

Organizing this competition was something to delight Chloe and Justin Dufour-Lapointe, who had their best performances this season at Tremblant.

We were happy that the competition could be held in Canada. As usual there were no fans, but we were still lucky to deserve this important event for us in the Olympic qualifiers. , confirmed Chloe, author of 14e and 8e place over the weekend.

The Dufour-Lapointe sisters were happy to return to Mont-Tremblant. Photo: The Canadian Press

Tremblant is always exciting as it recharges the batteries to get to the games. The first World Cup was in 2022 and starts the year in full swing Her sister Justin continued.

Prioritizing the jump she mastered the most on Saturday, Khloe signed her best result in the ring since 2019. For her part, Justin finished 9e and 11e To participate in the first two finals of this campaign in this event.

It doesn’t reflect how you felt on the right track. I think I missed some speed. My jumps were there, the skiing was there, you just have to trust me and go all in [à fond] , she analyzed, adding that this progress bodes well as the approach of the Olympic Games.

What I like the most is the consistency in our results, and I really feel like we’re building something every day and we’re evolving to get closer to the podium. We are going in the right direction.

The next Mughal World Cup is scheduled for next weekend in Deer Valley, Utah.