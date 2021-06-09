Minecraft: “Caves & Cliffs – Part 1” major update is now available

Today is a great day! The first part of an update Maine Craft The most ambitious was finally published. New minerals, new animals, new enemies, and new biomes: The “Caves & Cliffs – Part 1” update will bring a breath of fresh air to the exploration game.

Download the version update Bedrock On Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10, plus version Java For Windows, macOS, and Linux.

new creatures

In animal novelties, Mojang introduces sea urchins into ponds, as well as goats. Don’t be fooled by their pretty faces, these monsters won’t be afraid to charge and attack you if they feel they are in danger. In addition, in bodies of water we will find a new type of squid: luminous squid, which will give you luminous ink.

Sea urchins are just cute!

Watch out for the goats that can attack you!

Luminous squid on the ocean floor

new blocks

Mojang added a lot of new blocks, especially in new caves and biome cliffs.

Small and large lowering plants

Pointed stepping stones (types of stalagmites and stalactites)

Cave vines and glow berries

Azalea plants, flowering azaleas, and azalea leaves

hanging roots

From the roots of the earth

Foam mats and foam blocks

Courtesy Mojang

It will also be possible to find luminous lichen, crushed snow and rock masses. However, the two biggest additions are the new amethyst geode, which will make spotting bands (a new instrument) and stained glass, and the copper blocks that will make lightning rods.

Courtesy Mojang Copper, a new metal found in caves

Now is the time to let go of everything you’re doing and waste hours on end in one of the most entertaining exploration games of the 21st.e century!

to buy Maine Craft: Xbox One et Series X / S | PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 | Nintendo Switch | iOS | Android | Windows 10

to buy minecraft java to Windows, Mac, Linux

