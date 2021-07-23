Minister Ng announces investment in the APRS Promise Initiative to support the safe reopening of Canadian small businesses

COVID-19Non-Profit, Public Security, Small Business Services, CFG

UNIONVILLE, ON, July 23. 2021 / CNW / – Small businesses are at the heart of the Canadian economy. As it is a source of jobs and growth in all regions, it will therefore have a critical role in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister for Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, The Honorable MaryNg, today announced an investment of more than $1 million in support of the APRS Promise (Aid for Return to Society) initiative, run by a national non-profit association. The APRS Promise initiative aims to build consumer and worker confidence by encouraging awareness-raising activities and adopting health measures in the workplace. This will give consumers confidence that their visits to shops will be safe as restrictions are lifted and economic activity resumes.

Minister Ng announced this at the Old Firehall Confectionery Unionville, On Ontario. She was accompanied by the president and general manager of the APRS Promise Association, Laura Hearn; The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the APRS Association promised, Aidan Tracey; President and CEO of the Canadian Business Council, Goldie Haider; from the head room trade CanadaAnd the Beren Petty; President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Dan Kelly |; President and CEO of the Canadian Retail Council, Diane Presbyo, as well as my advisor from MarkhamAnd the Alan Ho.

Companies that stick to the APRS Promise are obligated to implement public health measures in the workplace and have tools to inform their customers and employees of the actions they are implementing in this regard. These measures include encouraging people to get vaccinated, screening when conditions warrant, disinfecting premises, wearing masks and ensuring physical removal. Participating companies are provided with banner materials indicating both the public and their employees that they are determined to maintain a safe environment and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The APRS Promise Association will boost federal investment to hire an additional 40,000 companies and hire 30 young people as ambassadors for the program. These jobs will be for 12 weeks.

To date, more than 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses have submitted the APRS Pledge to facilitate the safe return of their customers, and support a faster and more robust economic recovery.

quotes

The success of small and medium-sized enterprises is essential to accelerating economic recovery. Public health restrictions are gradually being lifted in many areas, and businesses are resuming in-person activities, such as shopping and dining out. The APRS Promise Initiative will facilitate a safe and lasting reopening of the economy. Participating companies get resources to invite Canadians to support them safely and start operating in the manner of public health. By committing to putting in place appropriate security measures, companies help increase consumer confidence in them. They can also operate safely and support the recovery of the economy.

– Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mr. MaryNg

The facts in a nutshell

To support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada We have launched the largest suite of assistance programs in our country’s history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees:

We have launched the largest suite of assistance programs in our country’s history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees: The emergency wage subsidy from Canada (SSUC) helps companies by covering up to 75% of employee salaries. The 2021 SSUC budget has been extended through September 25, 2021.

The emergency grant from Canada For RentSUCL is offered directly to business owners to cover up to 65% of rental costs. The accommodation bonus can add another 25%. The 2021 budget extends these support measures until 25 September 2021.

The The secured credit program for the hardest-hit sectors (PCSTT Guarantee) Offers loans through all financial institutions at a fixed interest rate of 4% for up to 10 years. These loans are 100% guaranteed by the government Canada . Companies can apply until December 31, 2021.

. Companies can apply until December 31, 2021. The 2021 budget provided additional funds to help businesses appear stronger as the economy safely reopens. The main measures in this regard are as follows:

These supports, as well as other resources, can be accessed through a consultationCanadian Government Business Assistance Finder Canada . This service provides a customized list of software tailored to the specific needs of a business.

SOURCE INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Canada

