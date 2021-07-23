This technology reserved for Windows 11 will finally be accessible with Windows 10 – News from the web

Good news for gamers with a powerful PC running Windows 10: they will also be able to take advantage of DirectStorage technology, while Microsoft announced it only for Windows 11 computer. So the publisher changed its mind and just announced it on the DirectX Developer Blog:

“Microsoft is committed to ensuring that when game developers adopt a new API, they can reach as many players as possible. Games built using the DirectStorage SDK will therefore be compatible with Windows 10 version 1909 and later.

inherited from Architectural Speed ​​for XboxDirectStorage technology allows game-specific graphics resources to be transferred directly and quickly between the NVMe SSD and the graphics card’s GPU, without monopolizing the central processor. This technology should allow for reduced load times, especially on 3D titles.

Microsoft may have decided to extend it to Windows 10, as many gaming PCs may not respond Compatibility criteria To upgrade to Windows 11.

However, the two operating systems will not be put in the same boat. In fact, only Windows 11 will be able to take advantage of all the benefits of DirectStorage thanks to the optimization of the stack that manages storage.

Finally, Microsoft specifies that games built using the DirectStorage API will also work on a few devices. the games Equipped only with hard disks but without the benefit of accelerated transfers.

