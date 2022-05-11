Mixed result for Trump in the local primaries

Republican voters in West Virginia on Tuesday chose a supporter of Donald Trump to represent them in the November midterm elections, but the former president saw one of his followers lose the Nebraska primary.

• Read also – Twitter: Elon Musk is ready to bring back Donald Trump

• Read also – Trump: The Plague

These two less urban states are frankly leaning on the Republican side, and the candidates who emerge as winners in these primaries have every chance of getting elected in the fall. And thus to bolster the support Donald Trump already has in Congress or in local executives, he will need to count his forces if he is to set out again for the conquest of the White House in 2024.

In Nebraska, Donald Trump was officially behind the candidacy of sixty-year-old Charles Herbster, who made his fortune out of upbringing. The man, who is running for governor, has been accused of sexual assault by eight women, including an elected local official, charges he collectively denies.

But voters eventually picked his opponent, Jim Palin, according to projections from The New York Times and CNN with 93% of the vote counted. Mr. Beilin, a senior conservative college official, has the support of incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts, who himself was denied the possibility of re-election after he accrued two terms.

In West Virginia, where the resulting redistricting primaries were held on Tuesday, the former Republican president decided to support Representative Alex Mooney, who won against another Republican, David McKinley.

Here, too, the choice of Donald Trump was not to the taste of the state’s governor, Jim Justice, who offered his support to Mr. McKinley.

The latter angered the former president by voting for the major infrastructure renovation program that Joe Biden wanted and by supporting the creation of a commission of inquiry into the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“I love West Virginia. Congratulations to Alex Mooney on his big win!!!” Mr. Trump reacts to his new Truth Social.

In all, dozens of US states hold primaries in May to determine their Republican candidate in the “mid-term elections,” the midterm legislative elections.

Donald Trump actually won a victory in Ohio, with JD Vance, who wasn’t originally his pony, but had a penchant for seeking and gaining the support of a billionaire-turned-politician.

Republicans are watching the results of Trump candidates in Nebraska and West Virginia closely to get a sense of the former president’s true impact on their party.