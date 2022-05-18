Mixed results in the primaries | Trump’s influence on Republicans questioned

(Washington) Does Donald Trump still retain complete control of the Republican Party? Important primary results on Tuesday in the United States do not answer that question, with mixed results for candidates backed by the former president.

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump logged on to Truth Social, the social network he had created — almost an exact copy of Twitter that he had been banned from — and launched it in a series of messages.

“Big night for the Trump-backed candidates last night,” he said, referring to Tuesday’s primaries series that saw a string of Republicans vying for elected positions, senators and governors.

Since the beginning of May, the start of the midterm primary season, which will determine the balance of political power in the United States for the next two years, the vast majority of candidates have been backed by the former president – from West Virginia to Ohio to Kentucky. He won the Republican nomination.

A few contestants broke the rule on Tuesday.

Madison Cawthorne, a 26-year-old elected official at the center of many controversies—who had asserted, among other things, that he had been invited to orgies by politicians before backing off—failed to retain the nomination for his representative seat in the Carolinas from the North, despite Strong support from Donald Trump.

But all the spotlight was mainly focused on Pennsylvania, known for its large urban centers as well as for its declining industries, where the Senate primaries, a primary for which a former television star surgeon had come, came to Donald Trump personally. Campaigning, it was still too close on Wednesday to announce a winner.

“Ultra MAGA”

“Oz won!”, the Republican, on Wednesday morning, issued a decree on his social network, without giving evidence.

Photograph by Hannah Beer (Reuters) Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Oz at a primary observation ceremony in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Then, as if anticipating that this might not be the case, the former White House tenant returned to his network an hour later.

Remember, the three candidates in Pennsylvania were ‘Ultra’ MAGA! He said, referring to his famous “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan (“Make America Great Again”). Donald Trump’s implication: Victorious or not, still holds Republican forces with an iron fist.

Then, in the absence of results in Pennsylvania, the former president let his anger betray.

“In Pennsylvania, they are unable to count votes by mail,” he said, palpably impatient. “What a mess.”

For a year and a half, the Republican billionaire accused these same postal votes of having kicked him out of the White House.