Nyant-sur-Eiffel. NEW: Margaux Rollin offers writing workshops

Community Ploermel

This young woman is called Margot Rollin. At the age of twenty-eight, on Monday, September 12, she announced the start of her professional activity, which she called “From one world to another”. The small company I created on August 18th is headquartered in Nian-sur-Eiffel. You will lead creative writing workshops…

These creative and fun workshops are for everyone: men, women and teens, both for the seasoned audience and for the beginner. All of us may, at one point or another during our lives, have the desire to start writing, regardless of our knowledge of the topic. So why not satisfy your desires and unleash your imagination?

The workshops will take place either online or at home in an area 50 kilometers around Bloormel. But Margaux is looking for a place to present the workshops that will be weekly: “I would like to find a simple room, a room with tables and chairs that would suffice, in Ploërmel or in one of the neighboring towns!”

The goal of these meetings is to create a special moment, where participants are invited to explore their creativity, leaving aside the worries of misspellings, the worry of a lack of inspiration and a lack of self-confidence.

“My workshop, which lasts 45 minutes each, is aimed at everyone who wants and dares to embark on a writing adventure to have fun and write short texts and scenes from novels, short stories, poems, etc…”, reassures and encourages the host. Margaux does not give writing lessons, because the point of the moment is entertainment, and above all …

Initially, the workshops, possibly intended for young people, will be offered online, with free remote and video written communication programs. Participants will be given a meeting space, so that they can communicate with each other, and also the opportunity to create social links …

Margot Rollin, originally from Redon, remembers that she started writing at a very young age, first with stories of ponies saving the world, before embarking on fantasy and science fiction novels…

After her baccalaureate and literary studies, she earned a degree in philosophy in Rennes, before going to the École Normale Supérieure de Sainte-Public (EHESP) and a master’s degree in Ethics of Care, then in Public Health, oriented towards the inclusion and social participation of people with disabilities disability…

Margaux Rollin begins to lead workshops on a volunteer basis, after a 3-week online training with professional training organization ARTEC, in animation for writing workshops.

At the same time, she is working on two novels of fantasy and fiction, while waiting for their proposal to a publisher: the first develops in a world of air islands, where mystery must be elucidated. The second novel is inspired by the legend of King Arthur of Brocéliande and the Knights of the Round Table, but was revisited in 1900, during the Belle Epoque…

But Margaux Rollin’s priority now is the adventure she presents to the public with D’Un Monde à l’Autre…