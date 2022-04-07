Montpellier/Cinema: Two ESMA Alumni on Sonic Adventure 2

Governorate see my news

Follow this media

Sonic with two Montpelliers from Esma on the adventure (© HelloimNick/Unsplash)

two graduatesESMA (Higher School of Technical Professions) From MontpellierThe film co-stars Camille Torun (graduated in 2012) and Abdelkader Nawar (from the class of 2014). Sonic 2 which has just been released in theaters.

<br /> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2889.212726856603!2d3.8598321153707653!3d43.60211217912308!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x12b6aea6f2658453%3A0x66b00a140df2b23d!2sESMA%20-%20%C3%89cole%20Sup%C3%A9rieure%20des%20M%C3%A9tiers%20Artistiques!5e0!3m2!1sfr!2sfr!4v1649133416172!5m2!1sfr!2sfr" title="Ouvrie le lien" rel="noopener">Click here to view content</a><br />



The famous hedgehog is back. Sonic, the famous video game hero, is embarking on his second cinematic adventure. Two years after the release of the first opus, which had the best start in history for a game adaptation, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel.

this is Animation movie It was transferred to several major studios in North America. Among them is Montreal MPC, which has produced most of the motion pictures for this show and has many former ESMA students in its classes.

in Canada

Who are these happy alumni of Esma Montpellier? Abdul Qader Nawar He is a 3D graphics designer based in Canada, currently working at MPC Montreal as Lead Creature FX/TechAnim. For 8 years, he has worked remarkably in Framestore (Fantastic Beasts 2, Avengers...), before joining this Canadian studio. “This work is not always visible, but if it is not there, the result will be less flexible,” he analyzes.

Camille Toron He was one of the chief animators at this Montreal studio for six months. Previously I worked at Sony on the latest version Spider Manbut also at Ciné (The Adams Family 1 and 2). It was also found in the credits of the Marvel movie Black Widow. In Sonic 2, she participated in the last big scene. “A very nice painting for the vibrancy, with moments of movement, but also of emotion,” she slides.

Pride

Both do not hide ” Pride “ To participate in such projects. “I feel lucky, privileged. I never imagined that when I was a student in Montpellier,” Abdelkader smiles. “It’s always great to see these movies on display,” Camille adds. We have already booked our tickets with friends. I like to notice reactions directly in the cinema. Impressions were collected the day before the film was released. Since then, they already had to run into a dark room and do their review.

Was this article useful to you? Note that you can follow the Métropolitain in the Mon Actu space. With one click, and after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.