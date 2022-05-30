More than $31 million to support the Montreal Institute for Clinical Research

MONTREAL – The Montreal Institute for Clinical Research (IRCM), which brings together researchers in the field of life sciences, is seeing renewed financial support from Quebec to support its operations and research activities at least through 2024.

A contribution of more than $31.1 million was announced Monday by the Ministers of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and of Health and Social Services, Christian Duby.

“These amounts will allow our researchers, our clinicians, and all their teams, to continue their work on all fronts, whether it is in relation to debilitating diseases such as cancer, metabolic diseases, rare diseases, among others, or the latest technology,” declared Dr. Jean-Francois Côte, Scientific Director. And interim president at IRCM, that biomedical technologies, such as RNA, but also in terms of clinical research, care and patient follow-up that IRCM serves.”

He highlighted the various projects being implemented and supported by Quebec. Among other things, he cited research on RNA, diabetes1, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies that act on cancer or infections such as COVID-19, and the development of artificial intelligence tools.

This article was produced with financial support from Meta Fellowships and The Canadian Press for News.