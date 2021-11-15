Mostra | Netflix shows its muscle to moviegoers

(Venice) Paolo Sorrentino, Jane Campion: Netflix, which has become a major force in the cinema economy, is trying to race for the Golden Lion on Thursday with two of the authors’ most awaited films at the Venice Film Festival.

Francois Baker

France media agency

dog power (dog power), which will be shown under the gold medal of the Grand Hall of the Palais des Cinemas, on the second day of the competition, marking the return of Jean Campion’s feature film, for the first time since 2009.

Netflix appointed a director who was the first to win the Palme d’Or in nearly three decades, in 1993, piano lesson.

Two co-stars are on the bill, Briton Benedict Cumberbatch, who alternates with the author’s blockbuster and Marvel films, and Kirsten Dunst, ten years after her coronation in Cannes for her role in Lars van Trier (Sadnes).

Adapted from a book by Thomas Savage, the film depicts the confrontation between two brothers who go against everything, on a Montana farm, after one of them returns home with his new wife.

With this movie, giant flowFounded less than a quarter century ago, it hopes to buy a winning ticket to the prestigious Lion d’Or, the world’s oldest film competition.

The platform had already marked the spirits in 2018 by winning the Golden Lion of Rome Alfonso Cuaron, who won Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

The stakes are high, because if platforms, and Netflix in particular, emerge vigorously from the pandemic against big historical studios, and garner legions of new subscribers while theaters close, the Reed Hastings group is still looking for respect. And it seeks to forget its image from the content of the tap.

Especially if Amazon had paid for the legendary James Bond studio, MGM, to better compete with him, Netflix would still deny itself access to the biggest and most popular festivals, it was, because its movies don’t come out. In theaters in France.

Sorrentino’s biography

PHOTO DOMENICO STINELLIS, Associated Press Paolo Sorrentino, 51, is one of the most talented Italian filmmakers of his generation.

La Mostra does not hesitate to play the Netflix card in the power struggle of major international festivals. A policy that has long been denounced by a part of the movie world that fears the power of the platform.

Thursday, Netflix also presents God’s handPaolo Sorrentino, 51, is one of the most talented Italian filmmakers of his generation.

Dedicate the director great beauty (Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film 2014) and the series Young Pope He finds his favorite actor, Tony Cervello, but on a completely different autobiographical record.

The film traces the story of his childhood, and the birth of his career as a director in tragic circumstances, in Naples, when Argentine footballer Diego Maradona wore the colors of the city.

In France, where the supposedly strict media chronology of protecting cinemas applies, God’s hand It can only be discovered on the small screen, December 15th on Netflix.

The site also acquired the rights to another movie in competition, the missing daughter, which marks the transition to directing from actress Maggie Gyllenhaal (December 31 online).

And the controversy around it flow, which goes beyond the Netflix issue, could continue the next day, with the world premiere of the groundbreaking movie DuneWritten by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet.

The Canadian director is not angry at Warner’s decision to also broadcast his film, which fans and theater operators have been eagerly awaiting, online in some countries.

” a witness Dune On TV, it’s like driving a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it is absurd ”, he declared again, shortly before the opening of the Mostra Museum, in the American press.