Movie nights not to be missed in Charlottetown Duration 10 minutes

City Cinema is a small independent theater in Charlottetown.Photo: CBC/Travis Kingdon

In February and March, the City Cinema in Charlottetown presents several unmissable films, including a whale documentary and a French movie.

into a microphone the awakeningjournalist Lisa Revell tells us more about programming for the next two months at the Little Island Hall, where we can also watch Pedro Almodovar’s latest film.

« Almodovar cinema is always a film that leaves a large part of it to women, and this film is no exception. We follow two women giving birth on the same evening in the maternity ward, one a teenager and the other in her forties. She makes friends in the hospital, and we’ll go after them. In this film, we find two favorite actresses of Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Rossi de Palma. Young actress Melina Smit was also added. » – Quote from Lisa Revell



dates: The Last Right Whale by Nadine Pekenesa, February 20-21

Victory (Big Hit) by Emmanuel Courcol from February 23 to 27

A parallel mother book by Pedro Almodóvar, February 16-20 and February 22

With information from Lisa Revell.