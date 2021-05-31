Netflix announced Queen Charlotte’s spin-off Bridgerton series

The Bridgertons Chronicle, Which broke a Netflix viewing record last January after being seen in more than 82 million homes, will have a spin-off series centered around the story of Queen Charlotte. Star producer Shonda Rhimes will write the script.

The news, shared on Netflix’s Twitter account, comes just months after the platform announced a comeback Bridgerton For a second season, filming was scheduled to begin in the spring.

Adapted from the historical novels of the American Julia Quinn, The Bridgertons Chronicle It was created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is produced by Shonda Rhimes (Dr.. Gray Anatomy Lessons), Who will return for the series focusing on Queen Charlotte, but this time as a screenwriter.

Not many people even know the story of Queen Charlotte Bridgerton Do not bring it to the screen. I’m excited that this new series will be able to expand its story and enrich the world Bridgerton Its mission is to curate original content produced by Netflix in both English and local languages, said Bella Bajaria, Head of Netflix’s Global Television Service.

Netflix has not mentioned whether Golda Rosheuvel will return as Queen Charlotte, but according to Mashable, it will depend on the age of the series around this character.