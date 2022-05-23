Netflix Canada reveals all its new releases this week [14 janvier]

Do you want a fun evening of television? To watch a good movie from the comfort of your own home (clothes and slippers included)? Well, what’s new Netflix Canada During the week, the platform only added a few titles to me. However, a few products caught our attention, including Archives 81the latest horror series from James Wan (SorceryAnd Annabelle), which promises to be full of mystery, suspense, and above all horror.

‘s story Archives 81 It goes as follows: After agreeing to recover the old video tapes, an archivist finds himself at the center of a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult. We got the abstract in. The manager has disappeared ” And ” demonic sect “, that easy!

Many other titles are also available on the platform, including the second season of the popular documentaries, Encourage As well as the new season of hereafter.

and lo Netflix You haven’t added a lot of new stuff this week, hopefully that means the next few weeks can keep us busy.

To see this week’s list of new releases, swipe below.