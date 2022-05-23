entertainment

Netflix Canada reveals all its new releases this week [14 janvier]

May 23, 2022
Tony Vaughn

Do you want a fun evening of television? To watch a good movie from the comfort of your own home (clothes and slippers included)? Well, what’s new Netflix Canada During the week, the platform only added a few titles to me. However, a few products caught our attention, including Archives 81the latest horror series from James Wan (SorceryAnd Annabelle), which promises to be full of mystery, suspense, and above all horror.

‘s story Archives 81 It goes as follows: After agreeing to recover the old video tapes, an archivist finds himself at the center of a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult. We got the abstract in. The manager has disappeared ” And ” demonic sect “, that easy!

Many other titles are also available on the platform, including the second season of the popular documentaries, Encourage As well as the new season of hereafter.

and lo Netflix You haven’t added a lot of new stuff this week, hopefully that means the next few weeks can keep us busy.

To see this week’s list of new releases, swipe below.

Dark Terminator Fate

Dark Terminator Fate

God’s Committee

Dark Terminator Fate

secrecy

secrecy

conquer defeated

conquer defeated

journalist

journalist

Encourage

Encourage

Fatuma

the home

Fatuma

the home

river dance

river dance

rude / brassy

rude / brassy

Archives 81

Archives 81

hereafter

hereafter

credit: via IMDb

