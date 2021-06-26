Netflix has already renewed the series for another season – L’Observateur de Troyes

Virgin River is back for more on Netflix. After two previous brisk renewals, the Virgin River wellness series is returning for a fourth season on Netflix and filming is set to begin later this summer.

Newbie for the first time in Netflix In December 2019, Virgin River It has become a gem in the Netflix library and one of the few series that is constantly updated beforehand. Based on Robin Carr’s novels, the show follows Mel, who moves to a quiet and secluded town in Northern California to get away from her previous life.

Some sources say Virgin River has already been renewed for a new season لموسم

There are many factors that go into this decision of course, but we have now renewed Seasons 2 and 3 in advance. In the case of the third season (which is scheduled to release globally on July 9, 2021), it was in production before the second season, even at the end of November 2020.

Has Netflix quietly renewed the Virgin River for its fourth season?

The source behind the early renovations again indicates that a fourth season is currently in the works according to ProductionWeekly, which indicates that more Netlfix series is on the way for all fans.

According to the production list, Virgin River Tempurada 4 Filming is scheduled to resume from late July 2021 to late November (July 28 – November 30 to be exact). This can be tweaked and changed over time as production schedules are never set, especially in these uncertain times.

It is too early to speculate when the fourth season of Virgin River will be added Netflix But given the quick fix and filming schedule, we might see Season 4 drop in the middle of 2022, but that’s just speculation at the moment.

As in all previous seasons, the show will continue in Vancouver, Canada. We’ll undoubtedly get a preview of Virgin River Season 4 when Season 3 is released, but until then the future remains bright for Virgin River on Netflix.