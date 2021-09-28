Netflix has launched a filming site for its Canadian content

Where to find popular sites in Canada of series or movies that are streamed on Netflix, such as can you hear me?And Umbrella AcademyAnd Virgin River or up downhillAnd Mrs. game (Queen’s gambit) And that (Ann with E)? On his new Netflix at home (A new window) The streaming platform lists several locations where certain scenes have been filmed for their content.

For example, the audience of the popular series Virgin River You’ll know it’s possible to see the cabin where Mel’s character lives on the way to Mordo Fraser Park in North Vancouver.

And head to 54 King Street East, in Hamilton, Ontario, to enjoy the facade of the big house from the chain Umbrella Academy Or the RV Bar, in the Ville-Émard district, to discover where Ada, Caro and Fabiola meet in Season 2 of can you hear me?.

By showing Canadian filming locations on Netflix at home, the platform also wants to highlight that products filmed in Canada help make people from the rest of the world want to visit Canada and learn more about its culture.

According to a Netflix survey of 13,500 people in France, Brazil, Germany, the United States, Australia and Sweden, 78% of people who watched up downhillFilmed at Laurentians and Lanaudière, they said they are more interested in Canadian nature and wildlife.

Overall, people who viewed Canadian content were more interested in Canadian nature, Canadian history, Aboriginal culture, and the local creative scene by 20%, 23%, 22%, and 25%, respectively, than those who viewed Canadian content. Series or movies filmed in Canada.