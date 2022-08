New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [1er avril]

On this April Fool’s Day, Netflix Lots of new things spoil us and we’re not mad about it at all! By the way, unlike last week, Netflix did not release its new content this week. What’s so cool about all this? This is definitely not an April Fools joke. This is indeed true.

While the vast majority of titles released on the US platform this week aren’t necessarily new releases, several classics are sure to entertain us this lovely spring weekend.

The movie 8 Mile has finally arrived and we’ve already seen it for the umpteenth time. By the way, the song lose yourself Currently playing in our headphones. In addition to the classic ’80s movie, dirty danceon the platform.

Do not trust oneNetflix’s latest true crime has also arrived and we can’t wait to dive into this dark universe.

In short, there are many novelties to please us this weekend.

