Travel to Lisbon with new songs from Patrick Watson

to Mermaid in LisbonThe singer and songwriter drew inspiration from memories of his recent trip to this city. It’s my favorite place to wander around. The streets seem to sing a wonderful sad tune that leads us to get lost in little winding roads. Hence the title whistle The artist explained in a press release.

In the first two titles, If you are aware of And the Mermaid in LisbonPatrick Watson with Portuguese artist Teresa Saljero, who helped found the Madridios group in the 1980s. Watson admires this woman he discovered when he was young in the film Lisbon story De Wim Wenders, Sort and 1994.

I can’t stop staring at the sun, the third title of the Micro album, is a piece of electronic music, the fruit of several months of listening and research.

Patrick Watson also worked with the Attacca Quartet of New York on the recording of these three songs.

view larger image (A new window) Cover image for the mini album “The Mermaid in Lisbon” by Patrick Watson Image source: Secret City Records / Six Media Marketing Inc.

In 2019, the artist unveiled the album plank. Since then he released the song lost with you, Last fall, as well as the revival What is left of our love in March. although Mermaid in Lisbon Not a new long album, the singer-songwriter says these songs could be just as rich.

From now on, I will explore the concept of three-song versions. It is a historical structure, tall enough to create a world, yet short enough to capture the attention of people in this modern age. He explained, recalling that Throughout history, the length of the plays, the structure of ideas, and the methods for their dissemination have evolved.

I think that'[un microalbum de trois chansons] It gives the artist more freedom than a traditional album, and I think it’s an interesting format to explore. Quote from:Patrick Watson, singer-songwriter

Recently, we were able to see the musician in the documentary like a waveIt was released theatrically in Quebec on April 2.

This black and white film, directed by Marie-Julie Dallaire and produced by Jean-Marc Vallee, examines our relationship to music and the sounds that surround us: the sounds a fetus hears in its mother’s womb, the music from a DJ that activates. A dance floor or songs that an artist explores during creativity sessions.