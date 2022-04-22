New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [22 avril]

Attention, friends, this week Netflix SEVERAL is dropping titles and we honestly don’t know when we’ll find time to watch them all. Also, a lot of new stuff has been added to the US platform, but also some classics (hello Richie Rich) Everything is nice to see again.

First, the fifth season of sunset sale Finally arrived. So we will be able to plunge into very exciting adventures of the sellers of the mansions that we love so much. Also, the second season of russian doll It arrived Friday on Netflix and fans of the series will surely be delighted to find the beloved hero.

Also the interview opera Based on Viola Davis Also available.

On the documentary side, which undoubtedly caught our eye this week A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. We can’t wait to plunge into this dark universe with a good gin and tonic in hand.

To find out what’s new on Netflix this week, pull up below.