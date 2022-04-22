entertainment

New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [22 avril]

April 22, 2022
Tony Vaughn

Attention, friends, this week Netflix SEVERAL is dropping titles and we honestly don’t know when we’ll find time to watch them all. Also, a lot of new stuff has been added to the US platform, but also some classics (hello Richie Rich) Everything is nice to see again.

First, the fifth season of sunset sale Finally arrived. So we will be able to plunge into very exciting adventures of the sellers of the mansions that we love so much. Also, the second season of russian doll It arrived Friday on Netflix and fans of the series will surely be delighted to find the beloved hero.

Also the interview opera Based on Viola Davis Also available.

On the documentary side, which undoubtedly caught our eye this week A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. We can’t wait to plunge into this dark universe with a good gin and tonic in hand.

To find out what’s new on Netflix this week, pull up below.

sunset sale

credit: via IMDb

russian doll

credit: via IMDb

Opera + Viola

credit: via IMDb

A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

credit: via IMDb

Cuba Libre story

credit: via IMDb

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

credit: via IMDb

Richie Rich

credit: via IMDb

The legend of Sarila

credit: via IMDb

selena

credit: via IMDb

Outside of earth

credit: via IMDb

the enemy

credit: via IMDb

heart stop

credit: via IMDb

tight contract

credit: via IMDb

The secret life of pets

credit: via IMDb

He expects

credit: via IMDb

soil sun

credit: via IMDb

Kotheray Fall

credit: via IMDb

special heart

credit: via IMDb

Yakmoose S-245

credit: via IMDb

stunned

credit: via IMDb

heart robbery

credit: via IMDb

God’s man

credit: via IMDb

Brooklyn

credit: via IMDb

Doctor taxi fare

credit: via IMDb

The word al-fa

credit: via IMDb

I will follow you down

credit: via IMDb

life with me

credit: via IMDb

line of duty

credit: via IMDb

One week

credit: via IMDb

Pacific Rim: Black

credit: via IMDb

Pompeii

credit: via IMDb

remember

credit: via IMDb

Stories to tell

credit: via IMDb

Take this waltz

credit: via IMDb

detective

credit: via IMDb

Children cry magic tears

credit: via IMDb

hollow in the ground

credit: via IMDb

Brick mansions

credit: via IMDb

atlantic clouds

credit: via IMDb

