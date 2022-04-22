New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [22 avril]

Attention, friends, this week Netflix SEVERAL is dropping titles and we honestly don’t know when we’ll find time to watch them all. Also, a lot of new stuff has been added to the US platform, but also some classics (hello Richie Rich) Everything is nice to see again.
First, the fifth season of sunset sale Finally arrived. So we will be able to plunge into very exciting adventures of the sellers of the mansions that we love so much. Also, the second season of russian doll It arrived Friday on Netflix and fans of the series will surely be delighted to find the beloved hero.
Also the interview opera Based on Viola Davis Also available.
On the documentary side, which undoubtedly caught our eye this week A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. We can’t wait to plunge into this dark universe with a good gin and tonic in hand.
To find out what’s new on Netflix this week, pull up below.
sunset sale
russian doll
russian doll
Opera + Viola
Opera + Viola
A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
A Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
Cuba Libre story
Cuba Libre story
White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
The legend of Sarila
The legend of Sarila
selena
selena
Outside of earth
the enemy
the enemy
heart stop
heart stop
tight contract
tight contract
The secret life of pets
The secret life of pets
He expects
soil sun
Kotheray Fall
Kotheray Fall
special heart
special heart
Yakmoose S-245
Yakmoose S-245
stunned
heart robbery
God's man
God’s man
Brooklyn
Brooklyn
Doctor taxi fare
Doctor taxi fare
The word al-fa
The word al-fa
I will follow you down
I will follow you down
life with me
life with me
line of duty
One week
Pacific Rim: Black
Pompeii
Pompeii
remember
remember
Stories to tell
Take this waltz
detective
detective
Children cry magic tears
Children cry magic tears
hollow in the ground
Brick mansions
Brick mansions
atlantic clouds
atlantic clouds
