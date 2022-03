New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [4 mars]

It’s Friday and this week, Netflix It comes with a lot of interesting new titles. Several novelties, but also a batch of classics, will delight us at the end of the first week of March. For our part, we’ve already seen the true crime series Worst room ever. And we have to admit, it bears its name quite well. We are still shocked by that. More special because of the first episode!

Otherwise, it’s Blair Waldorf’s return as Leighton Mister Stars in a new movie Weekend away And we’re especially looking forward to seeing this feature film because it’s been so long since we’ve seen the actress explode on screen.

Many classic films have also appeared on the American platform, including our favorite films, It’s all this with the beautiful Freddy Prinze Jr.!

In short, a beautiful weekend on TV awaits us!