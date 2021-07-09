What are you going to do in Montreal this weekend? Pick 9, 10 and 11 July 2021

We’re slowly recovering from our Canadians-caused emotions, and our backs are no longer numb from this move… These are excellent reasons to leave our house this weekend! Summer is here, the city is on the move, the city is changing and that’s for the better! What else ? Good weekend deals, of course!

Thankfully, Montreal City Crunch is always there to entertain us. To avoid getting around in circles like a caged raccoon in his apartment, we read the advice religiously.

Of course, it is very important to follow the instructions. But enjoying the city and keeping a distance are not mutually exclusive. The guide with our good plans for the weekend is guaranteed 100% covid free. In the program in particular: Pochette Surprise, Plaza St Hubert and Euro.

St. Hubert pedestrian square

The Plaza St Hubert has undergone a renovation, the stands have been taken out, and this weekend, it is Pedestrians fully and exclusively accessible! An opportunity to rediscover the shops, businesses and restaurants in peace.

Montreal City Crunch Surprise Bag

If you are looking for a file An original gift for your loved ones or if you just want to treat yourself, we have what you need: Summer 2021 surprise package from your favorite blog! concept? 5 Montreal merchants give you in-store coupons or gifts to collect. You only know the participating traders once you buy the bag (hence the name… Duuuuh). This is a great way to discover new stores in town! We can’t tell you more but if you’re greedy, the cap is your friend.

It’s on sale on our website for $25. What’s the value in it? $70! Quantities are limited, don’t mess around!

Euro final

Unfortunately, CH won’t be bringing the Stanley Cup to Montreal this year! It’s only been postponed and in the meantime we’re following it The European Nations Cup final, which will bring together Italy and England. It’s this Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Lunch at Central

Central is open again, plus to our greatest happiness! Le Central is 25 restaurants under one roof waiting for you and your gang. In short, it may also tell you that there is something to suit all tastes and desires. Tasty!

It is located on the corner of Saint-Laurent and Sainte Catherine.

Enjoy Gamelin Gardens

Les Jardins Gamelin Officially Opening! Giant games, music entertainment, show… there is something to occupy, real. In addition, the rest of the area also welcomes you with open arms: Saint Denis Street is a pedestrian street between Sherbrooke and Maisonneuve.

The gardens are accessible from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and are at 1500 Berri Street, a stone’s throw from the Berri-UQAM metro station.

Adventure Town Games Birthday

Adventure City Games is celebrating its first anniversary and, on this occasion, is offering a free game to the first 1000 people to wish them a Merry Christmas! Hey, isn’t this a perfect opportunity to send them a little message? Just send an email to [email protected] Well, it’s very simple.

