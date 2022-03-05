Ukraine: Latest reactions and sanctions from Canada

In particular, the ministers planned to discuss the Russian attack on a major nuclear power plant at Enerhodar. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

5:00 pm | CBC/Radio Canada announced Friday that it will “temporarily” suspend its journalists in Russia, due to a new law that provides prison sentences for spreading “false information about the military” about the invasion of Ukraine.

“In order to ensure the safety of our journalists and staff stationed in Moscow, we are temporarily suspending our journalistic activities in Russia, while clarifying the scope of this new law,” the Public Radio and Television Group explained in a press release. .

Radio Canada, which says to itself “with deep concern”, believes that this law “aims to criminalize impartial and impartial journalistic coverage of the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.”

“We join our voices with those of other media in support of press freedom and citizens’ right to reliable and independent information,” the group added.

A few hours earlier, the BBC announced that it would suspend the work of its journalists in Russia.

Moscow also banned Facebook on Friday and on Friday began “restricting access” to Twitter. The symbolic radio station Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) had announced the day before its dissolution, and the independent Dojd TV channel had announced the suspension of its activity, after its websites were blocked.

Bombardier cut ties with Russia.

4:00 PM | Bombardier’s role to sever ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The business jet manufacturer confirmed on Friday that it would suspend “all activities with its Russian customers, including any form of technical assistance.”

“We will continue to comply with international laws, regulations and sanctions as they develop,” the Montreal-based company added in a statement.

The company thus joins several Canadian and international companies that have decided to boycott Russia. In Quebec, for example, the recreational vehicle manufacturer BRP announced yesterday that it would suspend its activities with the state of Vladimir Putin. The state accounts for 5% of its total sales.

In late February, Bombardier’s president and CEO, Eric Martel, said about 5% or 6% of annual revenue of $6 billion came from clients in Russia or the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), made up of former Soviet republics), roughly the same Canada share.

With regard to the situation in Ukraine, the company has indicated on several occasions that it intends to respect Canadian sanctions, without committing, before Friday, activities that will always be permitted.

Trudeau will soon travel to Europe, including Latvia and Poland.

12:40 | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon travel to Latvia and Poland, Russia’s neighbors and Ukraine, respectively.

This is what he said Friday during a press briefing on the sidelines of a local announcement issued in the Toronto area.

Specifically, the Prime Minister plans to travel next week to London, UK, before heading to Riga, the capital of Latvia. Justin Trudeau said his stay in Europe would then take him to Poland.

The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to continue to strongly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his determination that Canada remain united on the side of its allies.

Melanie Jolie meets her NATO counterparts.

12:00 | Canada’s foreign minister will meet with her counterparts at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday to coordinate ongoing efforts to impose sanctions on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Melanie Jolie said the ministers had specifically planned to discuss Russia’s attack on a major nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evening that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the “horrific attacks” on the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia. Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that these “unacceptable attacks from Russia must stop immediately.”

US President Joe Biden also spoke Thursday evening with President Zelensky about the bombing of the factory.

The Russian attacks sparked a fire and raised fears of a radioactive leak from the damaged nuclear power plant.