New project for Scarlett Johansson and Marvel

After a loud clamor around the simultaneous exit, indoors and indoors flow, from Black Widow Followed by a highly publicized reconciliation on September 30, Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios are working on a new project that is currently classified as Top Secret.

Andre Duchesne

Journalism

That’s what Marvel senior president Kevin Feige hinted at Thursday night on the occasion of the actress being honored by American Cinema in Beverly Hills.

We are partners in a highly classified and unrelated Marvel Studios project Black Widow of which Scarlett Johansson will be the producer,” Kevin Feige suggested without going into details.

The latter was among the many distinguished guests who came to attend the ceremony honoring Mr.I Johnasson who is considered the actress with the longest association with Marvel through her character Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow (8 films in 11 years).

Remember that last summer, Disney Studios decided to release the latest work of authorship Black Widow Either on the inside or on the inside flowWhich irritated the actress. This one, who was entitled to a percentage of the receipts in the room, is estimated to be several million dollars worth of money. She had filed a lawsuit, the settlement of which was announced on September 30.

The amount of the deal between the two parties was not disclosed except according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was pleased with the positive impact that she could have in the future in contractual agreements between producers, broadcasters and actors.

The next project by MI Johansson is an Animation Associate sing 2 Written by Garth Jennings in which she lends her voice to Ash’s character. The film is scheduled for December 22 in Canada.

