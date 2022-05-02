New York ready for the big fashion show and the stars at the Met Museum party

New York | It’s one of the most popular moves on the planet: The world of celebrity and fashion finds Monday night New York’s Metropolitan Museum Gala, a lavish star-studded show for a charity evening, after two editions disrupted by the pandemic.

France Press agency Hunter Schaffer in 2021

The Met Gala will once again trigger a flurry of portraits of big-name stars, in chic, glamorous and implausible outfits or carriers of political messages, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Formal dress 2022 for this party among the most eclectic on the planet? “gilded luster”, words referring to the “gilded age”, the American golden age at the end of the nineteenth century.

“Tax the Rich”

For the 2021 version, which moved to September due to the pandemic – after its complete cancellation in 2020 – the show featured American singer Billie Eilish, transformed into Marilyn Monroe with platinum blonde hair and a dress with a train. Oscar de la Renta Peach colour.

Alexandria’s left-wing American muse Ocasio-Cortez also caused a stir in her ivory dress, designed by Brooklyn designer Aurora James, which was crossed out in red letters to form the phrase “getting rich taxes.”

In the purely American philanthropic tradition, the evening, which takes place on the first Monday in May, is intended to fund the Fashion Department of the Metropolitan Museum (Fashion Institute) and coincides with its main annual exhibition, which is presented in the morning to the Museum. Press in front of the wife of the President of the United States, Jill Biden. This year, make way for the American Fashion Anthology, a retrospective that begins in the 19th century.

$35,000

But for a chance to have a toast with stars like artists Beyoncé, Justin Bieber or Lil’ Nas X, poet Amanda Gorman, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, the Williams sisters, Sharon Stone, and even Elon Musk, you have to see your invitation validated by a senior. Event Priestess, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

A formality for Rihanna, whose fans are hoping to pose with her round belly as the future mom.

Even invited, the ticket is expensive: $35,000 for a place at dinner, $200,000 to $300,000 for a table paid by the sponsor, according to unofficial figures for 2021. A total of more than $16 million, after estimates.

The event is held as journalists and editors from Vogue magazine And other titles from the Condé Nast group (GQ, Vanity Fair, Glamor, etc.) began a movement to create a union, which they mentioned on social networks with a cover from Vogue: “Met Gala 2022 la The Longest Workers’ Night”.

France Press agency Jennifer Lopez in 2021

extravagance

On the scores, all deviations are possible. In 2019, singer and actor Billy Porter appeared as the sun god, spreading golden wings and being carried by men with muscular torso.

But who would match Lady Gaga’s striptease that started in an oversized fuchsia dress and ended in black lingerie lying on the stairs?

The party was created in 1948, and for a long time it was dedicated to the very high society of New York, but Anna Wintour, who acquired it in 1995, turned it into a “popular” event adapted to the age of social networks. This year, the honorary title was also given to Instagram President Adam Mosseri, along with Anna Wintour and designer Tom Ford.

The evening itself hosts a host of stars: actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, comedian Lin-Manuel Miranda, the famous Broadway composer Hamilton, and the author of many Disney musics.