Next Federal Leaders Talk produced by Media Group

The debate committee said on its Twitter account on Thursday that the leaders ’debate on the upcoming federal election will be produced by the Media Broadcasting Group. In French, the discussion will be produced, broadcast and promoted jointly by the television media – Radio Canada and Nuovo – and through the written media – dutyAnd JournalismAnd News And collaborative information found the sunAnd RightAnd The showAnd the talkAnd Daily, And East Sound.

The discussion will be produced in English, promoted and distributed by CBC, CTV, Global and APTN.

“The Debate Broadcasting Group is a new player,” said Michel Cormier, Director General of the Leaders’ Debate Committee. “Nevertheless, it brings together the majority of the group’s partners that conducted the debates in 2019.”

This is not the first time that the print media and television have organized debates. In 2015, Journalism Join Radio Canada for the Federalist debate. In 2019, the media group met dutyAnd JournalismAnd News, Radio Canada, as well as other radio and television players, as well as the OMNI Network. “

Please note that the value-added tax, Montreal Magazine Or Kebecor are not part of the group. “The commission has launched a call for proposals,” says Cormier.

The discussions will be free to Canadians and broadcast widely on various digital platforms.

Watch the video