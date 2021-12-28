AMD Ryzen 6900HX specs leaked, promising new laptop features

AMD’s Ryzen 6900HX is expected to be announced on January 4, 2022 at CES in Las Vegas, but its specifications have already been leaked and some things seem particularly interesting, especially on the RAM and GPU side.

AMD Rembrandt (Ryzen 6000) processors will power laptops in 2022, and the leak tells us more about the tech advancements we can expect in this regard. Our colleagues from Wccftech It has already revealed some interesting information about the Ryzen 6900HX, a very high-end processor that will replace the current 5900HX on laptops.

DDR5, but no 3D cache

This CPU will include 8 cores (and 16 threads) that are no longer based on the Zen 3 architecture, but Zen 3+. The latter is a small development that brings an engraving process at 6nm (versus 7nm at present), as well as 3D V-Cache, a vertical-cache stacking technology that should provide a good performance boost, in the game in particular. Unfortunately, it appears that mobile versions of Zen 3+ CPUs won’t benefit from 3D V-Cache and the Ryzen 6900HX will have to do with 16MB L3 and 4MB L2 cache.

It is clocked at 4.6GHz, and on the other hand it can be paired with DDR5 RAM and take advantage of the wide bandwidth, while this is not expected for CPUs desktop Only from the following architecture, Zen 4.