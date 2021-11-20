NHL: Canadian wants to escape sad record against predators

Saturday, November 20, 2021. 9:06 am

The Canadian (4-13-2) will look to end his four losing streak (0-3-1) tonight when he hosts the Nashville Predators (9-6-1).

With a setback in regulation time, the Habs will have their worst start to the season after 20 games in their NHL history.

After discussing earlier this week the possibility of Jake Allen recovering in time from a concussion in Saturday’s game, coach Ducharme was less optimistic on Friday. He said there was a “little chance” that the guard was in uniform.

Ducharme will confirm the identity of his main goalkeeper at the end of his team’s morning training on Saturday.

After losing 3-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game on Tuesday, the Predators have shown an excellent 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.

The Montreal defense will be particularly wary of Matt Duchenne and Mikel Granlund, the Predators’ top scorers with 16 points each in 16 games.

The Canadian hits the road next week with stops in Washington on Wednesday, Buffalo on Friday and Pittsburgh on Saturday.

More details to come