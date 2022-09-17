“The CH team wanted me to be careful with my lower body injury”

With the Junior Championships starting in the NHL just a few days ago, Advertisement on Canadians shirt CH’s young optimists have been getting a lot of attention since the start of the week. It was a chance to see many of the organization’s top aspirants in action, including the most recent draft pick, Juraj Slafkovský.

However, there is an important hope for the organization that did not play in its first two games: Kayden Gaul. The majestic defender was turned away for somewhat obscure reasons (We didn’t know if he was infected or not), but we were talking about something simple.

And while Guhle spoke to the media earlier this afternoon, he wanted to make it clear that he’s bothered by a minor lower-body injury he’s been pulling since his team’s playoff round. Last spring and CH wanted to be careful with a young defender.

But the good news is that Guhle says he has recovered and will be in uniform tomorrow. By the way, Slafkovský will also be there, Contrary to what the demon game descriptor mentioned last night.

Gol and Slavkovsky will play tomorrow

🔵⚪️🔴 – Marc-Andre Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) September 17, 2022

Guhle made it clear that he trusted Canadian medical staff who didn’t want to rush him. After all, he is a big player in the organization and more importantly to be healthy in the real team training camp than in the junior tournament.

However, he is ready to play tomorrow and feels good. You’ll get him some action in his body before he shows up in the real camp, which isn’t a bad thing.

On the other hand, Jean-Francois Hall later clarified that even if Guhle is healthy and has shown great things in training this week, he can still manage the defender’s playing time during the match tomorrow. He wants to see how the first half goes and will be ready to adapt if necessary.

But obviously, if Guhle has had an injury since his team’s playoff round, it’s a good thing he didn’t make it to the WJC this summer. After all, if he wasn’t 100% earlier this week, he wouldn’t have been in another tournament in his body.

In short, we’ll see what Guhle will be able to show off tomorrow during the CH Hopes’ final match, but we’ll be especially keeping an eye on his use over the course of the match. If he doesn’t play much after the first period, there may be cause for concern.

Many of

Another Slavkovsky goal in training today.

🔵⚪️🔴

Your daily training goal from Slavkovsky. * For the informed audience (photographer’s buttocks at 0:10) pic.twitter.com/7XqXqpj5gp – Marc-Andre Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) September 17, 2022

Clayton Keeler, who broke his leg at the end of last season, believes he will be ready for the first game this year.

“I think the most important thing is that I will be ready for the first match.” ICYMI Clayton Keller (returning from a broken leg) is unsure if he will train on the first day of camp and may only play one game before the season, but said he will be ready for the Coyotes’ inaugural season:https://t.co/xIsToZDwpJ —Tom GulittiNHL September 17, 2022

“It could definitely be a game changer.

According to the Toronto Star, Justin Trudeau is currently studying the idea. https://t.co/lQIws2X6J8 – Passion MLB (passion_mlb) September 17, 2022

Will the veteran be in office this year?

Bob Myers loves being a veteran and says the entire organization would love his comeback. https://t.co/mFtl6ElIGi – AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) September 17, 2022

Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime confirms Canada’s place in the quarter-finals.