NHL Project | Who are the top prospects at QMJHL?

On paper, this 2022 vintage doesn’t promise to be historic for the Major League Hockey League of Quebec (LHJMQ).

In the final standings, Bob Mackenzie, of TSN, chose two players from the Corto circuit among his top 32 hopes: Nathan Gocher and Tristan Lono, respectively 28e and 32e. Teammate Craig Patton hasn’t mentioned any QMJHL products before 33e Rank.

But in this year, as the identity of the best potential customer is being discussed, what is the value of prospects on paper? However, six prospects from Corto Circuit generated enough interest from NHL teams to invite them to assessment camp in Buffalo last month.

Here’s an overview of these six Quebec junior hockey hopefuls.

Nathan Gaucher

attacker

Quebec Remparts

6’3″, 207 lbs.

16e North American Hope*

“A good player in the three areas, he plays in a straight line,” the scout describes. We sometimes think we hear discussions about Shane Wright about him, but on a smaller scale of course. Because everywhere, we agree on the fact that it is a “safe” option, but the limitations of its potential leave many on guard. Moreover, his 57 points in 66 games, for a player born at the end of 2003, is not his best calling card, but with his size and playing style, he has the tools to make his mark other than the score sheet. lonliness. Gaucher was invited to Assessment Camp in Buffalo, the week of May 30, but he hasn’t gone since the Remparts were eliminated on May 1.Verse June.

Tristan Luno

defender

Gatineau Olympics

6’2″, 189 lbs.

24e North American Hope*

An enthusiastic observer expects him to go in the second half of the first round, but most of the ratings put him in the second round. In fact, his rating must take into account that he underwent knee surgery, which made him miss training camp in 2021. Described as a “complete” defender, his value is not just offensive support. Specifically, in an interview in Buffalo last month, he told us that he was inspired by Charlie McAvoy, the Boston Bruins’ Blue Line columnist. “McAvoy is like Ryan McDonagh. They don’t always give great performances to the fans, but they do their best to win, they help their team and they don’t have enough credit.”

Noah Warren

defender

Gatineau Olympics

6’5″, 224 lbs.

33e North American Hope*

Right-handers are always popular. The big ones too. So there are two cards in Warren’s deck. The athlete from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu also has a well-fitting ski. “Once you have a 6-foot-5-inch right-footed defender who can really skate, alarm bells ring in scouts’ heads all the time,” notes Hockey Prospects, an independent exploratory service, in its annual Black Book. His decision making is still the main flaw, but there will certainly be teams hoping to work with him on this shortcoming.

Maverick Lamoro

defender

Drummondville Voltigors

6’7″, 199 lbs.

20e North American Hope*

Remember the time we told you about the great defenders? This is also the profile of Lamoureux, a real charisma bombshell in an interview. The entire NHL should be aware of this charisma, as 27 of the 32 teams gave him an interview last month in Buffalo. His offensive output is modest, which is no problem in the eyes of the youngster who says he was inspired by Colton Paraiko, the behemoth who patrols the blues of St. Louis Blues. Note that Lamoreaux grew up playing two sports: hockey and lacrosse. “Lacrosse helped me as an athlete, as well as in the double checks! Flirting. Skills, stamina and cardio helped because you’re still running. It took me maybe other sports to help me develop into hockey.”

Jeremy Langlois

defender

Cape Breton screaming eagles

6′, 182 lbs.

60e North American Hope*

He was born on September 19, so he missed the 2021 draft by four days. His -39 record is eye-catching, but he played for the worst team – by far – in QMJHL last season. His intelligence is his main strength. The Central Scout ranks him low, but his presence at Buffalo last month means many teams have asked to be invited.

Maxim Barbashev

attacker

Moncton Wildcats

6’1″, 183 lbs.

98e North American Hope*

He, too, was invited to Buffalo despite his distant arrangement. He follows in his brother’s footsteps, Evan, by doing his junior apprenticeship in Moncton. And like his brother, he is not afraid to give good shoulders. However, 42 points in 59 games for a player born in late 2003, announces his limited offensive potential.

*NHL Central Scouting Ranking