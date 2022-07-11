Novak Djokovic wins his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2022 has seen a lot of turmoil this year. However, one thing remained constant: the identity of the winner of the men’s final. On Sunday, Novak Djokovic won the London Championship for the fourth consecutive edition, his 21st Grand Slam title.

In the final, the Serbian defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win his seventh Wimbledon title. At the same time, he joined Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for second place in championship history.

With this 21st Grand Slam title in his pocket, he moved up to second place in history ahead of Roger Federer (20). Rafael Nadal has the most number (22).

“I am very happy to have had the opportunity to live this moment again,” said Novak Djokovic. I’ve said it many times, but this tournament is very special to me. It was the first time I saw it when I was a kid.

“I don’t take winning for granted especially here at Wimbledon. Quite the contrary. It’s different every time. It’s unbelievable to be able to celebrate this conquest with my family and loved ones.”

strong finish

Back in the final, we saw an excellent display from Djokovic and Kyrgios. The Serbian was simply more opportunistic than the Australian in the crucial moments to claim his 28th straight win at Wimbledon.

After losing the first set, Djokovic dominated the match in the second set. Leading 5-3, he saved four break points before winning the set.

Then, in the third, Kyrgios broke with a 4-4 draw and 40-0 score in the match. This moment dealt a heavy blow to the hopes of the Australian, who tackled the third racket in the world.

During these sequences, Kyrgios started talking to himself again. Mark don’t be fooled when he loses control of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the grid, Djokovic was consistent like a metronome.

With his legendary composure, the defending champion was surgically accurate in his strikes.

“Over the past three rounds, I haven’t missed a lot of shots from the base line,” Djokovic said. It’s part of the strategy when you’re up against a talented and brilliant opponent like Nick (Kyrios). He has one of the best services on the track. hard to read.

“Throughout my career, coming back has always helped me. The day was frustrating at times. In short, I managed all the elements really well.

Kyrgios disappointment

Although the final round was close, Djokovic was never in danger against the 40th player in the world. It was a one-sided tie break. Kyrgios, who had fallen both physically and mentally, offered points to his opponent on a silver platter.

Nick Kyrgios stated, “I am very disappointed. I felt it was possible to lift the cup today,

“I played a great first set and put myself in a position to dominate the match. I was very focused. I felt like he wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. I put myself in a position to win, but I wasn’t opportunistic enough. I tip my hat to him and it was Great game.

After the protocol ceremony, Djokovic toured the field with his trophy. Take the opportunity to shake hands with many fans and many members of the Wimbledon team.

Inside the main building, he did the same and allowed himself to discuss a few minutes with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and their son George. The seven-time champion was very generous.