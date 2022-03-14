Obama positive for COVID-19 and says he feels ‘well’

Former US President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after mild symptoms, but said he was feeling “well.”

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had a very sore throat for a few days, but I feel fine other than that.” He said his wife, Michelle Obama, had a negative test.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and receive a booster dose,” the former Democratic president added, calling for vaccination “even if cases are down” in the country.

The number of detected COVID-19 infections has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent weeks, with about 40,000 daily cases in recent days, compared to as many as 700,000 at the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-January. The number of deaths is also declining.

And so the US health authorities greatly relaxed their recommendations on wearing a mask at the end of February.