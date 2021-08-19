openly gay first secretary | Pete Buttigieg announces that he has become a father

(Washington) Pete Buttigieg, the gay first secretary in United States history who was a star in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and her husband announced Tuesday that they are becoming parents.

“For some time now, Chasten and I have wanted to expand our family. We are excited to announce that we have become parents! The 39-year-old Transportation Minister tweeted.

“The process is not yet complete and we are grateful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been shown to us. We can’t wait to say more soon,” former White House nominee and former challenger Joe Biden added.

Chasten Glezman Buttigieg shared the same text on Instagram, along with a bottle icon.

The couple did not provide any other details, but invoking a “procedure” made many netizens consider adoption.

Some responded to the minister’s tweet with pictures of them with their children or adopted relatives, in addition to congratulations.

Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, a medium-sized town in Indiana. Almost unknown to the general public when he submitted his candidacy for the Democratic presidential primary in April 2019, this ex-soldier who passed through Afghanistan had a meteoric career.

According to the Victory Institute organization, he is “the first openly LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential government.”