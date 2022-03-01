Patrice Bernier inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Four years after his retirement, Patrice Bernier will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Journalism

The Canadian Federation announced this in a press release Tuesday morning. Montrealer Ryan Wilkinson and Martina Franco will be part of the 2022 Classic.

Patrice Bernier, a two-time Canadian champion with the Montreal Impact, has 56 caps for the national team, and was its captain three times. He also reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Bernier represented Canada in three World Cup qualifying rounds and four Gold Cups.

A two-time Danish Cup winner, 42-year-old Borsardo was the first Canadian to play more than 10,000 minutes in MLS with a Canadian team.

As for Ryan Wilkinson, she has won two bronze medals in three Olympic Games and participated in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. 181 matches played for Canada.

The 39-year-old is currently the head coach of the Portland Thorns, the most successful team in the NWSL.