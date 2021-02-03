Patrick Lynn makes his debut with the Blue Jackets

Tuesday night, again a lot of excitement during the Canadian game. Elsewhere in the league? A little calmer, I must admit. However, the evening was not without a highlight of interest.

Top 5!

1. Patrick Lane dressed as a retro vests

It is in uniform Reverse reaction Gorgeous blue jackets as Patrick Lane in his Columbus debut. He was transferred to the left wing (!) From Alexander Texier and Max Domey to the right winger (!), Linn scored no point. However, he was resplendent in this uniform.

After the match, the Finn admitted he needed to pay more and was trying desperately to hand out the disc. Note that this was his first match in 19 days …

“I have to pay more,” said Patrick Lane, after being held without a point on his debut at the Blue Jackets, losing 6-3 to the Superstars and his first game in 19 days. Much. I think that’s just joining a new team. “https://t.co/XFsf6jjZGk – NHL.com (NHLdotcom) February 3, 2021

This is only the beginning. Continued!

2. Joe Pavlsky has fun

Joe Pavlsky during the same meeting was a surprise to the stars. The veteran continued his frantic start to the season by scoring two goals and scoring two goals, bringing his total score to 14 in 7 games.

Stars win 6-3.

3. Arthur Kaliyev breaks the ice

He has been one of the top goalscorers in OHL and will now attempt to take his game to the NHL. Arthur Kaliayev scored the first goal of his career with the kings, who were all in uniform Purple and Gold for the first time.

This one is for memories, Embed a Tweet. Congratulations on Goal No. 1 in your career! pic.twitter.com/Vx8dvEV69b – NHL (NHL) February 3, 2021

That was Kings’ only goal in this match – the Ducks won 3-1.

4. Two points of oil against the elders

After a choppy start to the season, players must collect points in the ranking. So that’s four points in two games against the worst team in the NHL, which now has a 1-8-1 record.

The Oilers’ attack deteriorated again, but with only four goals. This one from Leon Draisaitl is particularly impressive.

Leon Dreisitel didn’t even look … 😐 pic.twitter.com/YtKhGEo1WN – NHL (NHL) February 3, 2021

Jesse Bologgarve did well, scoring his first two goals since his return to North America. The Finn now has two goals and assists in 2 in 12 matches.

Jesse Bulgoarvey with some soft gloves here. pic.twitter.com/YgaViYVxib – NHL (NHL) February 3, 2021

5. Gaudreau sequence, Gates victory

This is a point in the ninth game in a row for Johnny Godrow. He is complicit in one of Matthew Tkachuk’s goals, but they are not enough.

Lewis, Forbert and Ehlers scored to give the Jets a 3-2 win, who are now 6-3-1.

extension

– A sequence showing all the talent of the young defender.

At this time he knew … Cal headquarters was unreal. pic.twitter.com/sCMexLvWTw – NHL (NHL) February 3, 2021

Justin Falk has a great breakthrough.

– Here are the different final marks.

Top goalscorers …

– Only two games tonight. Red-Wings Lightning and Bruins-Flyers.