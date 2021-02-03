LE FIL: The new Novo fact-finding mission begins on March 29th

Bell Media continues its investment and commitment to be a leader in developing enhanced news and entertainment offerings on all of its platforms.

Montreal, February 3, 2021 Novo announces today that LE FIL news program will start live From the 29th of March. Noovo Info, Noovo’s new information service, can count on a strong team of journalists who will cover current affairs and topics of importance affecting Quebecers across the province. For the benefit of the entire television ecosystem, LE FIL’s local and national events will undoubtedly become essential information for the public of Quebec.

“With LE FIL, we will deliver a unique style of newsletter for Noovo and his DNA: standardize, authentic and modern. It will be a new voice that will bring greater editorial diversity to Quebec and will challenge the public. So far, we have employed close to 60 people to create this new private information service. In addition to the collaborators, content producers, researchers, directors and technicians who will ensure the daily production of the programs, we are very proud of the journalists we have recruited to launch Noovo Info and LE FIL, ”said Jean-Philippe Pinault, Bell Media’s chief information officer.

“From different backgrounds, they form a dynamic, expert and versatile team. Together with our hosts Noémi Mercier, Lisa-Marie Blais, Michel Bherer and Meeker Guerrier, they will give a unique tone and flavor to our media programs for each of our stations,” added Mr. Pineault.

thread

LE FIL news program will be presented every day of the week at different time slots on Noovo:

Monday through Friday, 5 pm (60 minutes)

National part (30 minutes) directed by Noémi Mercier

Éditions de Québec, Mauricie, Estrie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, from 5:30 pm, hosted by Lisa Marie Blaise

Montreal Edition, starting 5:30 pm, hosted by Noémi Mercier

Monday to Friday, 10 pm (30 minutes)

The national division, run by Michel Perrer

Éditions de Québec, Mauricie, Estrie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, from 10:10 pm, hosted by Lisa Marie Place

Montreal Edition, from 10:10 pm, hosted by Michel Perrer

Saturday and Sunday 9 am (60 minutes)

National edition, hosted by Maker Joyer

In addition to the Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, and Saguenay offices, the Liberation Room will be in Montreal in 1755, Paul. René-Lévesque Est and Quebec at 900 Avenue de Ville.

More announcements about Noovo Info, the information service from Noovo, will follow soon.

About Nuovo

Noovo is the generic media brand that does things differently! Reality TV, humor, fiction from here and anywhere, various programs: their rich, unified and entertaining programming takes you away from everyday life. Noovo knows how to break down traditional TV paradigms by offering content on all platforms, to all audiences, anywhere, anytime. A division of Bell Media, the Noovo network includes television stations in Montreal, Quebec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliate stations in Gatineau, Riviere-de-Loup and Val d’Or. The video-on-demand service supported by Noovo.ca ads provides access to all of the brand’s original software as well as exclusive content. To discover the world of Nouveau, visit noovo.ca.

About Bell Media in Quebec

As a leading content creation company, Bell Media has leading assets in Quebec in the sectors of television, radio, digital media, outdoor advertising and more. Bell Media operates several French-speaking TV channels, including public interest and digital destination Noovo, as well as eight specialty and paid channels, namely Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, SUPER ÉCRAN, Cinépop and RDS, channel La Quebec leading sports. Bell Media also operates CTV Montreal, the leading English-language news channel in Quebec, and Crave, a bilingual broadcast service that offers more than 7,200 hours of exclusive content in French. The company develops and operates mobile apps, websites and digital platforms for its news, sports and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct and Noovo.ca. Bell Media is Quebec’s largest broadcaster, with 25 stations in 13 communities all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media Astral, a Montreal-based outdoor advertising network with 50,000 ad faces in five provinces, owns a minority stake in Grandé Studios, located in Montreal. Bell Media is owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest telecom company. For more information visit BellMedia.ca.