penalties | Vladimir Putin compares Russian cultural reprogramming to Nazi book burnings

(Moscow) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday compared the deprogramming of Russian figures and cultural events in Western countries to the arson orchestrated by the Nazis.

The last time it was the Nazis in Germany, almost 90 years ago, they launched such a campaign to destroy an unwanted culture. “We remember very well the pictures of books that were burned in public squares,” he said during a meeting with cultural figures.

“We are scanning the concert posters (composers) Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov. Russian writers and their books are prohibited,” he said.

President Putin and other Russian officials are drawing comparisons between Nazi Germany and the West, accused of launching an anti-Russian campaign with its sanctions in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which Moscow has justified by Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” attempts to exterminate Russians. speakers in the country.

The attack of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on the pro-Western neighbor sparked a wave of international solidarity with Ukraine, far exceeding the economic and political sanctions imposed by governments.

Major sports federations and places of cultural reference excluded athletes from being Russian artists.

Thus, de-programming in Western cinemas doubled.

The Philharmonie de Paris will modify the 2022-2023 season, which programmed Russian guests such as conductor Valery Gergiev or the Bolshoi Orchestra, due to their connections to power in Moscow.

Soprano Anna Netrebko, who has been criticized for her supposed complacency towards President Vladimir Putin, left New York’s Metropolitan Opera on March 3, where she was scheduled to perform next spring and season.

Orchestra conductor Pavel Sorokin has been expelled from the Royal Opera House in London.

The Brazilian David Mota Soares and the Italian Jacopo Tessi, both Bolshoi dancers, have resigned from this cultural emblem of Russia.

The Cannes Film Festival plans not to host official Russian delegations.