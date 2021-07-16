Petition against ‘giant’ fireworks display at Fête du lac des Nations | news | exhibition

Microparticle Challenge?

Emily Hamel is particularly concerned about the debris ending up in the lake as well as the deposits of dust that line the streets after the fireworks display. “That’s exactly what we see. But we’re not talking about all the dust falling back into the waterway and everything we breathe, like fine particles,” says a Sherbrooke resident.

On air quality, especially the release of fine particles into the air, Mr Baudouin admits he is not in a position to comment on that aspect at the moment. “I don’t know much about it, I’m not a chemist, I’m an event producer.” However, he promised that in the fall, the media would be invited to a press conference to inform residents of the effects of the fireworks. It would take a big press conference to explain all this, there are some very technical things. Mr. Baudouin believes that there is “bad information circulating and people do not have all the information needed to judge the level of pollution that fireworks can cause.” “

All lamps are “approved and licensed by the Government of Canada. In recent years, things have changed a lot,” he explains, pointing to the fact that there are no longer any heavy chemicals and most bombs are biodegradable. “We are a responsible organization. If the pollution level is too high, we won’t. We want the footprint to be as small as possible. We pick up the particles that fall, we even send divers to the lake to pick up the remains of the bombs that fell there.”