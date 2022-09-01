piece | Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

entertainment

Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

September 1, 2022
Tony Vaughn

From Monday to Thursday

10 p.m. EST



the film Starbucks It allowed the actor to introduce himself in France, where he has been touring a lot recently. Back in Quebec, Antoine Bertrand recharges his batteries by observing hummingbirds, tits, and ducks in the countryside where he lives.

tell us about it Festival of Emerging Music in Abitibe-Tmiscaming (FME)which celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year.





From Monday to Thursday

10 p.m. EST


On show this week


Monday 29 August
Julie Le Bretton
Philip Audrey La Rue Saint Jacques
Serge Denoncourt
Lea Clermont Dion
Anne Marie Withthenshaw

Tuesday 30 August
Eric Bruno
Kim Levesque Lizote
Delphine Morissette
Alicia Moffett
Frederic Rubishaud

Wednesday August 31
Antoine Bertrand
Rita Baja
Vincent Poirier
blue jeans blue
Caroline Davernas

Thursday 1 September
Richard Seguin
Simon Poliris
Ingrid St. Pierre
Marie Nicole Lemieux


