The Government of Canada has designated Big Glass Bay Lake as the newest National Wildlife Refuge

Sydney, N.S.And the 21 July 2022 /CNW/ – Biodiversity loss threatens the foundations of our economy, food security, health and quality of life. The Canadian Protected Area Network plays an essential role in maintaining and restoring healthy and resilient ecosystems, helping to stop and reverse biodiversity loss and contributing to the recovery of endangered species. This is why the government Canada Take action to restore and protect natural areas in Nova Scotia.



Today, the Honorable Minister of Environment and Climate Change Stephen Gilbolt announced that the Government of Canada Big-Glace-Bay Lake has been designated the newest National Wildlife Refuge in Canada.

The Newly Designated National Wildlife Refuge (NWA) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, comprises 392 hectares of estuarine and swamp water surrounded by a barrier beach. This reserve, which also includes mixed woodland, coastal shoals, and grassy basins, includes the Big-Glace-Bay Lake Migratory Bird Sanctuary (MBS) and an additional 14 hectares.

This NWA designation will help preserve the landscape to protect vulnerable species, including the Piping Plover, American Black Duck, Canada Goose, Canada, Goldeneye and Bufflehead joint. It also encourages conservation management, research and interpretation of wild species.

Government Canada It will continue to expand its network of protected areas, address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, and fulfill its commitment to conserve 25% of land and inland waters in Canada by 2025, which it aims to increase to 30% by 2030.

“Expanding protected and protected areas is one of the most important steps we can take to stop the ongoing loss of nature and biodiversity. These places not only have deep meaning for Canadians, but they connect the landscape, store carbon, facilitate knowledge and understanding, and inspire people to connect with nature in respectful and sustainable ways.”

His Excellency Mr. Stephen Gilbolt, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Big-Glace-Bay Lake is an integral part of our community and I am proud to designate it as the newest National Wildlife Refuge in the world. Canada. This designation will lead to increased protection of migratory birds and endangered species, as well as the long-term conservation of inland lands and waters. Cape Bretoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. It’s a beat mode. »

– Mike Killaway, MP for Cape Breton-Canso (Nova Scotia) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

quick Facts

Big-Glace-Bay Lake Migratory Bird Sanctuary was established in 1939 and It provides a safe autumn migration habitat for many important bird species, including the Canada goose Canada .

It provides a safe autumn migration habitat for many important bird species, including the Canada goose . As a national wildlife area, Big-Glace-Bay Lake will remain open to the public. Bylaws allow the continuation of most activities currently taking place in the Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

To ensure consistency with activities permitted in most other NWAs in Canada Camping, lighting or keeping fires is prohibited, and owning a lead fishing rod weighing less than 50 grams is prohibited.

