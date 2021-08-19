Pierre Arcand comes out of purgatory

In a press release Wednesday morning, the Liberal leader announced some changes to her shadow cabinet.

At the same time, it has rehabilitated Mont-Royal-Outremont member Pierre Arcand, who was relieved of his jobs in January after vacationing in Barbados, despite the fact that authorities have asked travelers to stay at home in order not to further spread of COVID-19.

From now on, Mr. Arcand will be president of the Liberal Caucus. He will also remain spokesman for Energy and Natural Resources, a title he regained in mid-May after a small reshuffle that also included Laval-des-Rapides member, Saul. Polo.

Pierre Arcand led PLQ provisionally for over a year and a half, between the departure of Philippe Couillard, in October 2018, and the coronation of Dominique Engled, in May 2020.

His demotion last January sparked suspicion and resentment within the party caucus.

Among other changes announced on Wednesday, note that Andre Fortin, who is still a leader in Parliament, inherits the transfer and cedes public finances to Carlos Letao.

For his part, Monsef Al-Daraji won for Economy, Philomena Roteroti for Tourism, Saul Polo Immigration and Gaetan Barrett for Canadian Government Relations.